3-year-old boy drowns in Rockford area swimming pool

A 3-year-old boy from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, drowned over the weekend while visiting family members in Machesney Park.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office said the child was visiting Saturday afternoon at a family member's home in the 9200 block of Longfellow Lane.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a family member spotted the child unresponsive in the family pool. He was removed from the pool and CPR was performed.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. First responders performed resuscitative efforts. The child was transported to a Rockford hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m.

An autopsy performed on Monday showed the child died from drowning. The Winnebago County Coroner’s and sheriff's offices are investigating.

