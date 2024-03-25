3-year-old boy dies from injuries after being hit by SUV on Blue Angel Parkway

A family member confirmed to the News Journal Monday that the 3-year-old struck by an SUV on Blue Angel Parkway Sunday died of his injuries.

Levi Austin Williams died, according to a family member, after he walked into oncoming traffic of Blue Angel Parkway around 8:15 p.m. He was hospitalized in a local hospital with critical injuries before his death.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the area Sunday near Blue Angel Lane after the incident that caused another pickup truck to crash into the SUV.

"A child walked into the southbound lane of SR-173. The driver of the SUV was unable to react in time, resulting in a collision with the child," an FHP release said. "The driver of the pickup truck had no time to react to the SUV applying brakes, resulting in a collision with the SUV."

Neither driver was injured. FHP did not release further information.

