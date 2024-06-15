3 North Carolina river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria testing

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Some river sites in North Carolina failed a weekly water quality test that checks for fecal bacteria, according to a group that surveys sites across the state.

Many sites of more than 50 tested passed the test this week, which officials attributed to a lack of rain that kept “nasty stuff” from being washed into rivers, according to a news release from Sound Rivers.

Sound Rivers, which issues a weekly report called the Swim Guide, checks recreational sites throughout the summer in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds.

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria in the water can bring an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections for pets and humans alike.

But, along the Neuse River, Slocum Creek southeast of New Bern failed the test this week — for a fourth week in a row. Officials with Sound Rivers said a lengthy investigation revealed the likely source is failing septic systems.

Further east, two sites failed on the Pamlico River area this week: the Washington waterfront and Blounts Creek at Cotton Patch Landing, east of Washington, Sound Rivers reported.

Sites across North Carolina rivers are monitored for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in salt water, Sound Rivers said.

Results are released every Friday afternoon by Sound Rivers.

