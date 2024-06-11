3 Newport News men convicted in series of murders, armed robberies

Three Newport News men were found guilty in U.S. District Court in Richmond this week of committing a string of homicides, armed robberies and other violent offenses in 2017.

The spree began in January of that year and ended in November, according to a release from federal prosecutors.

During that time, Ronzel Monte Dixie, 31; Kwaimain Shy’de Redmon, 30; and Meko Montez Brown Jr., 26; carried out at least seven shootings, four commercial robberies, three drug robberies and three car thefts, and led authorities on two high-speed chases, the release said.

The group killed five men in less than a month, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Newport News. All five killings were considered unsolved until the three men were indicted federally in September 2022.

The targets of their heists included cellphone stores, gas stations, convenience stores, drug dealers and a correctional officer. Guns were brandished — and sometimes fired — during most holdups.

On Oct. 16, 2017, Dixie and Redmon summoned another individual to Hoss’s Deli in Newport News because they had a dispute with someone at the bar, the release said. They followed their target when he left on a motorcycle, and Dixie fired at him from the passenger side window of the car he was in, killing the man. Afterward, they rummaged through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet.

Killed was Taari Johnson Sr., 54, retired Air Force master sergeant and Newport News Shipbuilding machinist, who was shot on the Old Oyster Point overpass of Interstate 64.

Later that same day, Dixie, Redmon, and the other individual went to rob a Happy Shopper/Citgo convenience store on North King Street in Hampton as it was closing, court documents said. While demanding money, the third individual shot the store owner in the face as he sat in his car. Dixie then killed store clerk Darrell Wayne Higginbotham, 58, by shooting him in the back of the head while he lay face down in the parking lot at about 11:40 p.m.

The owner was critically injured, but survived.

On Nov. 8, Dixie, Brown and another man shot and killed someone else — 47-year-old Kelcey D. Wellons — on 23rd Street and Wickham Avenue, at 9:20 p.m. Just 10 minutes later, they shot a correctional officer during an attempted robbery, the release said. Dixie later boasted that he killed the first man because his nickname was “Wavy 10” and he wanted 10 bodies to his name.

On Nov. 10, Dixie, Brown, Redmon, and another individual stole a Cadillac from a Newport News parking lot, and got into an accident with another vehicle as they were leaving, the release said. When the driver of that vehicle followed the Cadillac, Brown shot and killed him on Stoney Creek Lane just after 10 p.m.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Nathaniel Jamaal Davis, of Sojourner Court.

An hour later, Brown attempted to rob a man who had just arrived at his apartment. Brown’s gun jammed when he tried to shoot the man, and the victim returned fire. Afterward, Dixie fatally shot a homeless person, 32-year-old David Michael Jackson, on 82nd Street in Hampton, firing multiple rounds at the victim while exclaiming, “My gun does not jam.”

Dixie and Redmon were convicted of use of a firearm resulting in death, and multiple robbery and weapons offenses. Brown was found guilty of multiple robbery and weapons charges, as well as one count of obstructing justice. All three could get up to life in prison when sentenced in January by U.S. District Judge David Novak.

Staff writer Peter Dujardin contributed to this report.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com