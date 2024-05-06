3 named to KCTCS All-Academic Team

May 6—ASHLAND — Scott Davis, Haley Eastwood and Shawna Ratliff were named to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System All-Academic Team for the 2023-24 academic year, Ashland Community and Technical College announced.

Thirty-two students, two from each of the 16 colleges, were selected by KCTCS for this prestigious recognition. Students were chosen based on a rigorous process that focuses on academic performance and community service.

Scott Davis of Huntington will graduate with an associate in arts and will transfer to the University of Cumberlands.

Davis is involved with Student Support Services and Tri-Alpha Honor Society. He is president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at ACTC and is a member of Addicts and Allies. Davis works in a full-time position as an AmeriCorps college coach, in addition to serving as an advising assistant to ACTC Advisor Susan Wurts. He also is a math tutor and peer mentor.

"This award means hard work pays off," Davis said. "I put myself into places that were completely alien to me. I applied myself to learn the many facets of each organization, with so much more still to learn. It shows dedication, not just from me, but from all the support I have received along the way. There are so many people that deserve this recognition. Thank you very much for bestowing this honor on me."

Haley Eastwood of Ashland will graduate with an associate degree in nursing. She is president of ACTC's Nursing Student Organization.

"I was truly shocked when I received the news that I had won this," Eastwood said. "I had no idea that I was nominated. It really warms my heart that my faculty noticed my hard work and wanted to recognize me for it. Thank you all so much."

Shawna Ratliff of Ashland will graduate with her associate degree in art and an associate degree in applied science — business administration/management. She is involved with Tri-Alpha Honor Society, Student Support Services and is Vice President of Scholarships for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

"This honor means the world to me. I'm a non-traditional student, finishing something I started in the fall of 2002. After having to leave, due to family issues, I never thought I'd receive my chance to go back, let alone to thrive. Given the chance to return has given me the opportunity to prove to myself that I'm worth the time and effort. Investing in myself has never been a priority, so achieving this is something I can be proud of," Ratliff said. "I grew up in a family where it was always okay to quit and do the least. I'm proud to break that generational chain. I want to show my nephews that they can do anything they put their minds to and even if life doesn't go as planned, it's never too late. Thank you to all those that have been a part of this journey, your support will never go unnoticed or unappreciated."