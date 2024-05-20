3 more Michigan dairy herds test positive for bird flu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says three more dairy herds across the state have been infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

The positive tests came in over the past week. The herds are in Clinton, Gratiot and Ionia counties.

Eighteen dairy herds have now contracted the virus since late March when the first infection was confirmed in Montcalm County. Those infections are now across nine Michigan counties: Allegan, Barry, Clinton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Montcalm and Ottawa.

“What is happening with HPAI in Michigan mirrors what is happening in states across the country,” MDARD Director Dr. Tim Boring said in a press briefing. “This virus does not stop at county or state lines, which is why we must all be on high alert. This news is unfortunate and upsetting for our poultry and dairy farming families and communities.”

Multiple federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, say the commercial milk supply is safe because of pasteurization and federal animal health requirements.

“If animals are sick, they are not allowed to have that milk go into the bulk tank for sale. That milk is pulled,” Michigan State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said. “The animals are not quarantined. We ask the herds to restrict movements and only move animals if absolutely necessary to be moved.”

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can spread from infected wild birds to other animals through an item exposed to the virus, like equipment, feed or even the clothes of the caretakers. In rare cases, humans can contract the virus.

A farm worker in Texas tested positive for HPAI last month, the second human case ever on record in the United States.

The current HPAI outbreak, which sparked in February of 2022, has now affected more than 90 million birds nationwide, making it the worst outbreak of bird flu in American history. While HPAI is almost always fatal in birds, the mortality rate is considered low in cows.

Those who suspect avian flu in their domestic animals are asked to call MDARD immediately at 800.292.3939 during the day or 517.373.0440 after hours.

