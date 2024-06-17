3 more charged in alleged mistreatment of special needs students in Greensburg

Jun. 17—Three more people are charged in connection with the alleged mistreatment of three children last year at a Greensburg Salem School District elementary school.

Greensburg police filed charges of child endangerment and failure to report against Amanda Lehman, 39, Derek James Hines, 37, and Lorraine F. Robertson, 74, all of Greensburg.

All were arraigned and released on $45,000 unsecured bail.

The latest charges are related to incidents in which a Greensburg Salem elementary teacher and her aide — Brooke A. Stanko, 34, of Derry Township, and Teri Kepchia, 58, of Hempfield — are accused of mistreating special needs students at Robert F. Niceley Elementary School on multiple occasions. Witnesses testified that the women sprayed lemon juice and a soap into the mouth of one child and restrained that child and two others with soundproofing mats on multiple occasions in September and October.

The children involved were 8, 7 and 6, police said.

The school district said in a statement Monday that administrators were informed that "three contracted employees of ESS substitute services and one employee from Family Behavioral Resources were arrested" related to the incident reported Oct. 27.

Charges have yet to be filed against a fourth person referred to in the district statement.

"Any employee or contracted employee was permanently removed from Greensburg Salem classrooms" at the time the incident was reported, according to the statement signed by district Superintendent Ken Bissell. He referred further questions to city police.

Kepchia and Stanko were arrested in December. Hines and Lehman, both classroom aides, testified at a preliminary hearing for the pair in February.

