3 more arrested in daylight downtown Spokane pepper spray robbery, police say

Apr. 11—Spokane police arrested three more people suspected in a daylight downtown robbery where the assailants pepper sprayed the victims.

Four people were initially arrested after using a pepper spray March 26 in the area of 200 N. Wall St. A man and a woman said they were sitting in their car when they were attacked, according to a Spokane police news release. Three more people were arrested on Wednesday.

The suspects, Rashaud Lightner, 26; Jaeshon Farmer, 18; and Chase Wilson, 23, were booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree armed robbery. A fourth suspect was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree armed robbery, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and being a minor in possession of liquor.

The additional suspects include Gerson M. Orellana, 26, who was booked on suspicion of third-degree assault and first-degree robbery, and two minors booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree robbery. One of them faces charges of third-degree assault.

At the time, the victim told police he walked over to retrieve money from an ATM while the woman remained in the car. One of the suspects tried to talk with the man after he obtained his money.

Feeling uneasy, the man quickly returned to his vehicle and got inside, the release said. A group of men chased the man and pulled open the car door as he tried to close it.

The suspects demanded the victims' money, and a struggle ensued inside the vehicle when one of the suspects sprayed them, police said. The victims begged the suspects to stop, and one of them handed over the money to the suspects, who ran away.

A witness advised the suspects were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts. Officers observed a group of people who matched the witness descriptions walking in the Riverfront Park area.

The suspects started throwing items that appeared to be cash and a backpack into the river when they saw police, officers said.

Police recovered a canister of bear spray during the arrests.