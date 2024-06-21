3 months after shooting in crowded GA bar, victim’s family searching for answers

On March 24th, Xavia McClary went out to celebrate one of his friend’s birthdays. He would never return home.

“That day will never go away. The worst day of my life. The worst day of any parent’s life, “Schontal McClary, Xavia’s mom, said.

According to an incident report, two men in suits approached one of McClary’s close friends.

The report states they tried talking to the woman before becoming hostile.

Xavia McClary then stepped in to defend his friends when one of the men shot and killed him.

“And you get shot down in the middle of a club with all these people, and no one will say a word. No one will say anything,” she said.

The men responsible for the murder have yet to be arrested.

The family says they are unaware of any leads as Dekalb police say they are still investigating the incident.

“It makes me very angry that we live in a society where you can murder someone, and no one will come forward and say anything. It makes me angry that we live in a society where someone’s conscience is not heavy enough to do the right thing. It makes me angry that my son is no longer alive, and the person or people who saw what happened will not come forward for fear of what?” McClary said.

Channel 2 went to the site of the bar to ask questions.

However, the location appears to be abandoned.

A nearby business owner told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna that the owners of the bar removed their belongings shortly after the fatal shooting.

The family says police told them the cameras in the bar were not working that night.

“I told them from day one that I did not want this to be a cold case. I fear that we are heading down that road,” George Brewer, Xavia’s father said.

The family is calling for anyone with information to come forward to help them achieve closure and justice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Dekalb police at 404-294-2911. Callers can remain anonymous.

