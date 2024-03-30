This 3-month-old Husky mix will steal your heart. Want more? She has siblings | SPCA pets

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Nena

Gender: Female

Age: 3 months

Weight: 12 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Husky/Mix – Tan/White

Orphaned Since: March 6

Adoption Fee: $350

Meet Nena, a wee 3-month-old Husky mix puppy looking for a forever family to grow up with. How about two or three puppies? She has a brother and sister who need homes also. These delightful pups won’t stay small forever and need a family who will be diligent with training and able to keep this energetic breed stimulated. You’ll have fun playing and laughing for hours – Nena is sure to become a pro at catching tennis balls. Afterward, she’ll curl up next to you while you pet her soft, fluffy fur. If you’re ready for a lifetime of laughter, adventure and unconditional love, stop in SPCA Florida and let Nena’s puppy dog eyes melt your heart.

Meadow

Gender: Female

Age: 10 months

Weight: 48 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Belgian Malinois – Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: March 13

Adoption Fee: $750

Meadow is a 10-month-old Belgian Malinois ready to explore the world with you. She’ll gaze at you with soulful eyes, silently promising to be your loyal companion. Take her home and she’ll happily greet you at the door with a wagging tail and bright eyes, ready to love and play with you. Her breed is known to be smart, eager to learn and highly obedient. She knows her basic commands and is excited to learn more. She’ll thrive best when kept busy with lots and lots of exercise. Did we mention lots of exercise? Whether it’s a game of fetch or a belly rub session, Meadow is all in. Her enthusiasm is contagious, and you’ll have so much fun together. If you have room in your heart and home for one more pawprint, come meet Meadow at SPCA Florida.

Lemon Pepper

Gender: Male

Age: 8 months

Weight: 5 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black/White

Orphaned Since: Aug. 31

Adoption Fee: $125

What do you get when you combine a recipe of cute, playful and furry? You get Lemon Pepper, a zesty kitten who’s all sweet with a dash of spiciness. This tiny 8-month-old was found as a stray and has been at SPCA Florida healing from various illnesses almost his whole life. He’s doing great now and living his best life at the Orlando Cat Café while waiting for his forever home. Besides being super cute, he’s energetic, affectionate and playful. Adopting Lemon Pepper means gaining a lifetime of purrs, whiskers and spontaneous pounces. So put on your cat-themed socks and make a reservation to meet him at www.orlandocatcafe.com.

Maple

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown Tabby

Orphaned Since: Oct. 17

Adoption Fee: $50

Are you ready to meet the feline equivalent of a warm, cinnamon-scented hug? Look no further than Maple, the delightful cat with a heart as golden as syrup. She might look big in her photo, but she’s super tiny in person. She’s on a diet of UR cat food because of previous urine crystals and is now feeling like the cat’s meow. She enjoys chin scratches, other cats, and quiet environments. So grab your favorite blanket and book, and let sweet Maple curl up beside you for cuddles. You can start the cuddlefest by visiting Maple in Tinker’s Legacy Cattery at SPCA Florida.

