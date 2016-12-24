3-Month-Old Dies Just Before Before Christmas After Babysitter Drops Him

A 3-month-old baby boy, who was hospitalized after being dropped on his head by his babysitter, died Friday, according to reports.

The boy’s parents - Mark Modzelewski, 32, and Nicole Nicastro, 34 - decided to take their only child off life support after doctors said he had suffered severe brain damage, according to a GoFundMe for the family.

Reece Modzelewski was injured when a family member reportedly dropped him while watching him at a home in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Police arrived to find the baby unconscious and the babysitter told police “he baby accidentally fell from her arms and hit the floor with his head,” according to reports.

In a separate GoFundMe, which has raised more than $20,000, a family member expressed his sadness for the parents.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Reece, the 3 month old son of Nicole and Mark, will succumb to his injuries. No parent should ever have to get that devastating call saying their son is not breathing,” Benjamin DiFranco wrote.

DiFranco explained that doctors told the parents that even if Reece had woken up, his quality of life would be very low.

“The love that Nicole and Mark have for their baby boy will be forever and he will be greatly missed,” DiFranco added.

