3-month-old boy dies after cement truck starts 10-vehicle pileup, SC officials say

A 3-month-old boy died after a cement truck started a 10-vehicle crash, South Carolina officials said.

The baby was riding in a Chevrolet Impala when the truck hit it from behind Thursday, April 4, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Anderson County coroner’s office.

“The impact caused the cement truck to overturn down an embankment and pushed the Chevy Impala into the back of a Dodge pickup truck which then caused a pileup effect,” the coroner’s office wrote in a news release.

The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. along U.S. Highway 29 in the Williamston area, a roughly 20-mile drive southwest from Greenville. The baby, who had been strapped in a car seat, was flown to a hospital and died from his injuries early the next morning.

The child was identified as Jakai Govan of Anderson.

“The cause of death has been determined as a subdural hemorrhage secondary to a skull fracture,” the coroner’s office wrote. “The manner of death is accidental.”

The baby died after the Chevy reportedly stopped for roadwork. The cement truck was “traveling too fast for conditions” and ran into the car, leading to the 10-vehicle chain reaction, according to the coroner’s office.

The Chevy driver also was flown to a hospital after the crash. An investigation was ongoing as of April 5, state troopers said in a news release.

