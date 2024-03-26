3-month closure coming to McGilchrist Street in south Salem

The intersection of McGilchrist Street SE and 22nd Street SE will be closed for three months, starting April 1.

A lengthy closure is coming to McGilchrist Street in south Salem from April 1 into July.

McGilchrist Street SE is closing its intersection with 22nd Street SE as part of a series of infrastructure improvements for the area.

The one-mile stretch of the street just west of the Salem Airport has long been a problem area.

The street is not wide enough to accommodate the influx of daily traffic.

Without sidewalks and barely any shoulder, pedestrians and cyclists dangerously navigate the busy street. Inadequate drainage and creek crossings also frequently flood the roadway.

In 2022, the city received $13 million in federal funding to improve McGilchrist. The project also is partially funded by the voter-approved 2022 Safety and Livability Bond.

It will include fixes to:

Enhance traffic flow

Increase pedestrian and bicycle safety

Improve stormwater infrastructure to protect homes and businesses from flooding

During the closure, drivers are advised to follow designated detour routes and use caution while traveling near work zones. Traffic congestion is expected and drivers in the area should expect some delays.

The McGilchrist Street closure will include travel lanes and sidewalks within 650 feet of the intersection.

Drivers are urged to use 12th Street, 25th Street, Madrona Street and Mission Street as detours.

