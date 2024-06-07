3 Monroe County men and former NASCAR driver from Pen Argyl arrested on Jan. 6 charges

Three Saylorsburg men, and a former NASCAR driver from Pen Argyl, face federal felony charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, 56-year-old Scott Slater Sr., 26-year-old Scott Slater Jr. and 48-year-old Jarrett Scott, all of Saylorsburg, were charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, along with 75-year-old Tighe Scott of Pen Argyl.

Slater Jr., Jarrett Scott, and Tighe Scott were additionally charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Slater Jr. was also charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

All four men were arrested on Wednesday and were expected to make initial court appearances in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The case is being prosecuted in the District of Columbia.

These charges stem from allegations that the Scotts and Slaters clashed with a law enforcement line at the Capitol and pushed against officers' riot shields at around 4 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

The complaint also shows Jarrett Scott and Slater Sr. allegedly holding golf clubs while pushing against the shields.

Slater Jr. allegedly threw a flagpole and an “area closed” sign at the law enforcement line.

At one point, Tighe Scott allegedly tried to rip a riot shield from an officer. The officer dislodged Tighe Scott from the shield and Tighe Scott fell. Jarrett Scott, who allegedly was helping Tighe Scott push against officers, then allegedly shout profanities at officers.

Slater Jr., who allegedly caused an officer to fall around the same time, also allegedly yelled “how do you feel coming down while I’m pulling ya?”

The complaint also details how the men were identified.

In addition to tips and driver's license photos, the Scotts were identified by various information available online. Jarrett Scott was identified by his wife’s Facebook pictures with him and a Snapchat photo, provided by a tipster, that allegedly shows him at the Capitol in the background on Fox News with the caption, “Is that J Scott on Fox smoking a dart.” Tighe Scott was identified through an article on dirttrackdigest.com, as he is a former NASCAR driver, and matching a scar on his chin in an article photo with images taken at the Capitol.

In addition to the Federal Bureau of Investigation identifying the Slaters, both Slater Jr. and Sr. allegedly admitted to being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in interviews with the FBI. Slater Sr., who was interviewed first, identified himself and his son in photos, the complaint said. Slater Sr. denied seeing any violence or damage at the Capitol, or that he and his son committed any crimes.

Slater Jr. also confirmed that he and his father were at the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during his interview with the FBI. He denied seeing any violence or destruction as well, but allegedly admitted that he and his father “pushed and were pushed by officers on the Capitol steps.”

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Tighe Scott, Saylorsburg men allegedly clashed with police on Jan. 6