3 missing men rescued from Florida waters after launching boat previous day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three men who went missing in North Florida after launching from a marina the day prior were found and rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday.

Adam Simpson, Scott Snow, and Dillon McCrea launched their 21-foot boat from Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina on Friday.

Child, 7 adults rescued off Florida coast by Coast Guard

Sea Tow Steinhatchee contacted the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg around 8 a.m. Saturday after the men never returned.

After searching nearly 350 square miles, St. Pete aircrews found the disabled vessel with the three men aboard, uninjured, at around 1 p.m. A good Samaritan towed their boat back to the marina.

Officials said the boat became disabled due to an electrical issue around 20 miles west of Steinhatchee.

‘We’re about to go into the ocean’: Passengers on Florida-bound flight told to prepare for possible water landing

“The key to any search and rescue case is accurate and reliable information paired with safety equipment,” Lt. Cmdr. Dana Grady, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector St. Petersburg said . “The Coast Guard strongly encourages you to provide a float plan with someone you trust before taking your boat out on the water. A float plan can be as easy as sending your friend a text with information such as voyage locations and timelines, a picture of your vessel, the number of people aboard, and contact information. All these are vital pieces of information that give our rescue crews a head start when time is of the essence during distress incidents and can save lives.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.