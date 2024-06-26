Take 3-minute flight over Yosemite’s tall trees, glistening water, towering granite cliffs

A new video reveals the majesty of Yosemite National Park like never before seen with stunning drone footage from Ambient via VideoElephant.

Viewers can glide over ancient sequoia trees, glistening water and towering granite cliffs and take in breathtaking views of lush scenery from an aerial perspective at the popular California park.

The wilderness, valley and meadows of Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada mountains stretches nearly 1,200 square miles.