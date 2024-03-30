3 minors arrested for car theft in Fairfield

(KRON) – Three minors were arrested after a car pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue in early March. The same day the vehicle was reported stolen, Fairfield police officers noticed the car on Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

1 dead after solo car crash in San Francisco

A vehicle pursuit ensued after the driver failed to yield when officers initiated a traffic stop. Police said the suspect’s erratic driving behavior caused officers to discontinue the pursuit.

Officers later noticed a large quantity of smoke near Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road. Officers learned that the car had become disabled and the suspects fled to a local car dealership.

Fairfield officers established a perimeter and three suspects were taken into custody. Police said a replica gun was located on one of the suspects.

All of the suspects were minors. Their identities are being withheld due to their age.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.