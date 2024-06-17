$3 million in recruitment, $100K in loan aid: Delaware leaders mark STEM programs to come

Friday attracted business, educational and government leaders to celebrate Delaware's STEM workforce.

That is, a workforce to come.

A package of proposals and new programs was announced that morning, steps from the EastSide Charter School STEM Hub soon to erect in Riverside. At a glance:

Delaware Center for Life Science Education and Training : The launching organization will serve as a regional catalyst for the next generation of life-science talent, according to a press release from Delaware BioScience Association.

Pilot program : A $3 million, three-year program will look to recruit and train individuals in basic laboratory and advanced and biomanufacturing skills. Key initial funding here comes from a $2.1 million Congressionally Directed Spending grant supported by U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, according to DBA.

Introduction of the “DE-STAR” Act : The legislation, House Bill 435, introduced by Reps. Krista Griffith and Mike Smith and Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, aims to create the "Delaware STEM Talent Advancement and Retention.” This program looks to attract university graduates to Delaware STEM employers, by supporting a portion of their college loan payments. The pilot effort would see successful applicants receive up to $1,000 for an associate degree, $4,000 for a bachelor's degree and $6,000 for a graduate or post-graduate degree for up to four consecutive years. As written, the pilot would be funded on an annual basis by the General Assembly at a minimum amount of just $100,000.



These initiatives were fueled in part by Delaware BioScience Association research, alongside partners. Two years ago, the association released a report calling out the need to invest in "the development of a diverse, prepared and resilient workforce" to ensure growth in the state's life-science industry.

“The life science industry continues to be an important part of our economy,” said Gov. John Carney in a statement following the announcements. “Programs that invest in Delawareans to be the next generation of life science workers and leaders will yield positive results for our state.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper helps announce a package of proposals and new programs aimed at STEM investment in Delaware on June 14, 2024, at EastSide Charter School in Wilmington.

Carper, Coons and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester joined in to mark the event, according to Delaware BioScience.

“I am thrilled to join Sen. Coons to deliver the funding to start the pilot program to recruit and train our future biomanufacturing workforce,” Carper said in a statement. “It’s important that we create a nurturing environment for job creation and job preservation, and this training will go a long way to support Delaware’s first-class workforce and thriving biosciences industry.”

Looking to fuel STEM in Wilmington

Members of the EastSide Charter School community gathered to celebrate a different near-totality on the day of the eclipse — completion of its Chemours STEM Hub, right next door, on Claymont Street in Wilmington on April 8, 2024.

The Delaware Center for Life Science Education and Training will look to train and deliver a "robust" life-science workforce, according to organizers. One early focus of that center will come with the pilot training program, with over $2 million in federal funds, designed to equip participants for biomanufacturing and laboratory roles. That should launch in early 2025, according to Delaware BioScience.

Partners will help make it happen, with The Warehouse, West End Neighborhood House, and East Side Charter already on board. This initial pilot will find a home in the Chemours STEM Hub.

“Having a diverse pool of workers trained in science, laboratory operations and manufacturing is crucial to the success of science-based companies like Agilent,” said Bryan Fisher, associate vice president, Global Service Contact Centers of Agilent Technologies, one of many leaders contributing to a release.

In Legislative Hall now, the proposed STEM Talent Advancement and Retention Program — or “STAR Program” — will soon see consideration on the House floor.

EastSide Charter School Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass speaks during the topping-off ceremony at the school in Wilmington on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Basically, Delaware employers are growing but face challenges in recruiting and keeping talent. The bipartisan proposal would seek to combat that by offering post-secondary graduates who are employed in Delaware personal income tax credits to reduce the debt on their student loans.

“At UD, we are constantly striving to be an engine of innovation and economic growth for the State,” Dennis Assanis, University of Delaware's president, said in a statement. “This program provides another avenue that would not only help us attract the highest quality students to Delaware, but also retain them in our state after graduation to fill critical jobs in our growing science and technology-based economy.”

