3-mile stretch of North Fayette road to close for months for bridge replacement project

On Monday, construction will shut down a North Fayette Township road for several months.

A three-mile stretch of Cliff Mine Road road between Woodcrest Drive and Pine Lane will close at 9 a.m. and won’t reopen until June.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience,” said neighbor Al Flasko. “We’ve had this road closed in the past. It never seems to get open very quickly.”

The closure is required to replace Montour Run Bridge No. 15, which carries nearly 3,700 vehicles daily but is in poor condition. Work includes new pavement, rumble strips, pavement markers and markings, signage, a guide rail and removing gravel and sediment from Montour Run.

“I know that the area that was fixed [before] was done really well, so I’m not complaining about it,” Flasko said. “If they gotta do it, they gotta do it. Fortunately for me, I’ll just go the other direction.”

Traffic will be detoured using West Allegheny Road, Steubenville Pike and Mahoney Road. Residents living near the closure area will always have access to their homes.

