3 metro Atlanta zip codes are among the best to live in U.S., ranking says

Three metro Atlanta zip codes are considered among the best places to live in the United States in 2024, according to a ranking from Niche.com.
Niche ranked these zip codes based on public schools, nightlife, diversity, house, jobs and how good they are for families.
The highest-ranked zip code in Georgia is 30005, which encompasses about 40,000 people in the Alpharetta area.
This zip code received an A+ grade in public schools and how strong it is for families.
The next highest-ranked Georgia zip code is 30309, which includes parts of midtown, Virginia-Highland and other neighborhoods.
The final zip code in the metro was 30363 which is all of Atlantic Station.
Georgia was one of only a few states with multiple cities in the top 25 of this ranking.
