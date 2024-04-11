All 3 men tied to Paul Billion homicide have now pleaded guilty to manslaughter

One of the other four people tied to the case of Paul Billion's in August 2022 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week, according to court records.

Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, from Sioux Falls and 19 at the time, was initially charged with first degree murder, burglary and grand theft. As of Monday, those charges were dropped and he had pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in the case.

Billion, 36, was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue. The Minnehaha County Coroner performed an autopsy and determined the manner of death was homicide by gunshot, according to previous Argus Leader reporting.

Search warrants were executed soon after as a result of the investigation, and the following people were also arrested:

Thomas Tarley, 19 at the time, from Sioux Falls, for first degree murder and burglary

Soteeman Poley, 18 at the time, from Sioux Falls, for first degree murder and burglary

Carnell Lavar Jimmerson Jr., 19 at the time, from Sioux Falls, was charged with grand theft

Billion invited suspects over after meeting them at gas station

A police detective was told the victim had been overheard inviting random people that he just met over to his residence on Aug. 16 before midnight.

Billion had three projectiles recovered from his body. Police determined all three shots were fired from the same gun. A fourth shot didn't hit Billion, according to court documents.

Police used surveillance footage and city cameras to identity the suspects, according to court documents.

A search warrant for Yuoh's Instagram and Snapchat accounts was executed, where police were able to determine his locations at the time of Billion's death.

Instagram messages sent on Aug. 24 also showed Yuoh is asked if he has a firearm for sale. He offers to sell a Glock 26 for $600. While trying to sell the Glock 26, Yuoh also tries to sell the Glock 19 handgun used in Billion's death, according to court documents.

The gun used to fire the shots that killed Billion matched a firearm reported stolen by a man in Florida, according to court documents.

Police used photos and videos posted to social media, namely Snapchat and Instagram, along with geolocations from the suspects' phones to match their whereabouts during Billion's death and also prove they possessed certain firearms, including the one used to kill Billion, according to court documents.

Where do the charges for the other three sit?

Poley pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter for his role in the case in October 2023, which led to the murder charge being dismissed, court records show. He maintained a not guilty plea for the burglary charge.

His sentencing is expected to be held 9 a.m. May 29, along with the sentencing for Yuoh.

Tarley also pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in December, while the other charge has been dismissed, court records show. His sentencing is currently set for the same time and day as Poley's.

Jimmerson Jr. is expected to have a sentencing hearing on May 21, following a change of plea hearing for a firearms charge instead.

