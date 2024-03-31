3 men, teen boy hospitalized after 2 people open fire on West Side

CHICAGO — Three men and a teen boy were hospitalized on Sunday after two people opened fire on a group on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, the gunfire erupted just before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue, in Austin.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

Authorities say the four people were on a sidewalk in the area when a vehicle pulled up and two armed individuals exited the car and opened fire on the group.

Officers say a 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three other men, two 25-year-olds and a 21-year-old, were all wounded in the shooting and were taken to the hospital in good condition.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities say no arrests have been made.

It is the second shooting with at least four victims in Austin on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.