3 men shot in backyard in apparent verbal altercation in West Elsdon neighborhood

CHICAGO — Three men were shot in a backyard during an apparent argument late Saturday night in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to Chicago police, a witness told officers the victims were shot at by an unidentified male who was in a verbal altercation with one of the victims. The gunman then fled the scene through an alley, police say, and nobody is in custody.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West 56th Street According to police, two men, 19 and 18, were shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Another man, 23, was shot in the butt, thigh and leg and taken to an area hospital in good condition, police say.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

