3 men shot at an apartment complex in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men have been reported shot at an apartment complex in a Fresno neighborhood on Thursday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a shot-spotter activation following a call for a gunshot wound victim at the Alder Heights apartment complex in the area of Dakota and Hughes Avenues in Fresno around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers with the Fresno Police Department say they found a second individual suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. A third victim was reported and showed up at the Community Regional Medical Center.

At this time the police do not have a suspect arrested or a motive for this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

