3 men shot, 2 dead in Tampa’s SOHO district

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were killed and one man was hospitalized in an early morning shooting, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said patrol officers in the area of South Howard Avenue heard gunshots at about 2:57 a.m.

When officers responded to a nearby parking lot, they found three injured men. However, two of those men died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the shooting happened due to “a dispute between known parties.”

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.