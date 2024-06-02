3 men sentenced for Paul Billion homicide in Sioux Falls

Three Sioux Falls men were sentenced this week to significant prison time in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the robbery and homicide of 36-year-old Paul Billion on Aug. 17, 2022.

All three accepted plea deals during the last year and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, according to Minnehaha court documents.

The three individuals tied to Billion’s death were sentenced Wednesday:

Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, 21, of Sioux Falls, received a 75-year sentence

Thomas Tarley, 21, of Sioux Falls, received a 65-year sentence

Sooteman Poley, 20, of Sioux Falls, received a 50-year sentence

The fourth man arrested in relation to this case, Carnell Lavar Jimmerson Jr., 21, of Sioux Falls, was charged with grand theft related to stolen guns but later had a change of plea in July 2023 to firearms with a value of less than or equal to $2,500. His sentence hearing is at 9 a.m. June 14.

All three men sentenced were in their late teens at the time of the crime.

On Aug. 16, 2022, just before midnight, Billion had been overheard inviting random people he just met at a Shell gas station over to his residence.

Billion was found Aug. 19, 2022, dead inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue. The victim had three projectiles recovered from his body. Police determined all three shots were fired from the same gun, which was reported stolen by a man in Florida. A fourth shot didn't hit Billion, according to court documents.

Police used surveillance footage and city cameras to identify the suspects, according to court documents.

The Minnehaha County Coroner performed an autopsy and determined the manner of death was homicide by gunshot, according to previous Argus Leader reporting. He had been dead for a few days.

Police also used photos and videos posted to social media, namely Snapchat and Instagram, along with geolocations from the suspects' phones to match their whereabouts during Billion’s death and also prove they possessed certain firearms including the one used to kill Billion, according to court documents.

