3 men charged in fatal Portsmouth shooting; police searching for 1 man

Three men have been charged in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Arthur Lee Harris Jr. on Feb. 9.

Portsmouth police arrested two of the suspects, 24-year-old Brian Antwan Peoples and 24-year-old Jakobi Kyree Taylor, while the third, 26-year-old Lavelle Cobb Newton, has not yet been located, according to police.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Augustine Circle at 2:15 p.m. following a report of a shooting. Officers found Harris laying in the street with a gunshot wound, police said, and he later died at the hospital.

The three men are being charged with first-degree murder in addition to firearm-related charges. Peoples and Taylor are being held without bond at Portsmouth City Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Portsmouth police at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.