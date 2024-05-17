3 men arrested for roofing scam on elderly San Mateo residents

(KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department arrested three men in connection to a series of roofing scams targeting several elderly San Mateo residents.

The first reported scam was in November 2023. As the investigation unfolded, officers learned of a group of white men with “Irish accents” operating under a fake construction company named “Statewide Roofing and Siding” to conduct a scam specifically targetting elderly residents, police said.

According to police, Statewide Roofing and Siding used a fake contractor’s license and overcharged victims for construction work that was “not completed and likely not needed.”

On May 7, SMPD received another report from a victim who stated that a roofing company he hired to repair the roof of his mother’s house was scamming him. After getting a “free” roof inspection, the company said that minor repairs were needed and were soon after hired, police said.

As time went on, however, workers from the roofing scam continued to add additional costs, claiming more work was needed before eventually suggesting the entire roof needed to be replaced, police said.

While investigating the May 7 scam, officers learned that the suspects were using fake names and a different fake company name, “Teco Roofing and Masonry.” The following day, on May 8, officers contacted the three subjects involved in the roofing scam.

The suspects were identified as Charlie Anderson, 22, David Anderson, 39, and Darren Temple, 40. All three suspects were Virginia residents.

All three were also arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail under the following charges:

Theft from an elder or dependent adult

Obtaining money by false pretenses

Fraudulent use of false contractor’s license

Conspiracy to commit a crime

San Mateo Police Department is still investigating these crimes and is still looking for additional victims.

Police ask anyone who had any roofing construction completed by “Statewide Roofing and Siding” or “Teco Roofing and Masonry,” to contact Officer Thornburg at the San Mateo Police Department.

