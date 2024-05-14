3 men arrested after homes searched in Robeson County, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three men are in custody after Robeson County sheriff deputies searched two homes Monday morning and found illegal drugs, firearms, and paraphernalia.

Earlier in the day, News13 reported the two homes on Tabor Rd. were being searched in relation to a death investigation.

Deputies said the investigation was in relation to the death of 52-year-old Catalina Morales-Carrios of Red Springs. On April 30, deputies responded to the area of Rennert Rd., and Cuz Dr., in the Shannon area in reference to a person shot.

Before deputies arrived, Morales-Carrios was transported to a local medical center for treatment in a privately owned vehicle. She died from her injuries May 2, deputies said.

As deputies searched the homes, they found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and paraphernalia.

As a result of the search, 24-year-old Fernanado Bello Morales, of Red Springs was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morales was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with a $750,000.00 secured bond, deputies said.

Salvador Bello Morales was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property/vehicle. Salvador Morales was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000.00 secured bond.

Jacob Madrid Gomez was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Gomez was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $10,000.00 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely, deputies said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

