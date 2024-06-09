3 men arrested for coordinating street racing event in Atlanta, other arrests expected

The Atlanta Police Department say they arrested three men in connection to street racing incidents officials say they coordinated.

Police say officers assigned to the Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit responded to multiple calls for street racers across Atlanta throughout the weekend.

Chief Darin Schierbaum says the department arrested Treyon Izell Hamilton-Coleman, 24, of Riverdale, Jaquez Antonio Smith, 22 of Locust Grove, and Tyrik Ponder, 20 of Hampton for promoting or organizing a street racing event.

Police say one individual, Montrez Nasir Carter of McDonough fled the scene and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for also promoting or organizing a street racing event.

“If you are going to promote or organize street racing activity in the City of Atlanta, we are going to locate you, identify you, and put you in jail,” Chief Schierbaum said.

