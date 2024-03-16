3 men arrested for breaking into house in California-Kirkbride

Three men are behind bars after they broke into a house in California-Kirkbride.

Pittsburgh police said they received reports of someone breaking into a house in the 900 block of California Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

A female inside the house locked herself and a child in an upstairs bedroom, barricaded the door with furniture and communicated with police on scene through a window. Officers got into and encountered two people who were taken into custody.

Around 30 minutes later, crews at the scene saw another man on the roof, police said.

D’Mon Brown, 23, Levar Chapman, 27, and Daemon Choat, 22, were arrested. They each face charges of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, while Choat faces additional charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest.

All three men are being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.

