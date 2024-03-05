3 men accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Indiana County charged

Three men are facing charges after they allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills at several businesses in Indiana County over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police said the following businesses in White Township had instances of counterfeit $100 bills being passed or attempting to be passed:

Advanced Auto Parts

Aroma Joe’s

AutoZone

Bath & Body Works

Dunham’s Sports

Harbor Freight Tools

Kohl’s

Staples

Police say three men suspected of passing the counterfeit money were arrested at various locations. Two of them were identified as Brian Stalin Castro-Ortega, 22, from Flushing, New York, and Jordan Alexan Alvarado-Garrido, 21, with an unknown hometown.

The third suspect that was apprehended has not yet been identified. He is considered a “John Doe” and is described as an adult, white, Hispanic male and is believed to be in his early 20s, state police said.

Castro-Ortega was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and false identification to law enforcement authorities and two summary counts of retail theft. He is accused of using a counterfeit US $100 bill to buy merchandise at Harbor Freight Tools and Bath & Body Works. As a result, he received a total of $148.42 as change for the transactions in addition to the stolen merchandise.

Alvarado-Garrido was charged with misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to theft by deception, conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking or disposition and three summary counts of conspiracy to retail theft.

“John Doe” was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking or disposition and two summary counts of retail theft. He is accused of using a counterfeit US $100 bill to buy items at Dunham’s Sports and Staples. As a result, he received a total of $165.47 as change for the transactions in addition to the stolen merchandise.

State police are still searching for a fourth suspect who is described as a white, Hispanic man about 19-20 years of age with medium-length dark hair. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a blue Calvin Klein sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and dark-colored shoes.

As the investigation has continued, troopers now believe that the suspects may have been involved in recent similar activity in the Punxsutawney area of Jefferson County, state police.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit bills should contact Troop A, Indiana, by calling 724-357-1960.

Tips for identifying counterfeit currency can be found on the United States Secret Service website here.

