3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect: police

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

Police responded to a home in Kenner, about 15 miles west of New Orleans, around 9:45 a.m. and found two men had been shot, according to the Kenner Police Department. One of the victims was listed in critical condition, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kenner Police Department deployed its SWAT team, which executed a search warrant at the residence. When the officers entered the home, they were shot at, prompting one SWAT member to return fire, the department said.

Police said the suspect also shot at an armored vehicle at one point.

Three officers who were wounded in the shooting were taken to a hospital, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A sniper eventually fired at the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Lathers, who died at the scene, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lathers was also wanted in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition, the sheriff’s office and Kenner Police Department said in a joint press release.

