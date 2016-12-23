3 Little-Known Retirement Savings Tax Breaks

Most employees know they can defer paying income tax on money they save for retirement in a traditional 401(k) or individual retirement account until they withdraw the money from the account. Workers with retirement benefits are also typically aware of Roth accounts, which allow you to save after-tax dollars for retirement in order to earn tax-free investment growth and take tax-free withdrawals in retirement, according to a Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies online survey. But the survey of 4,161 workers at for-profit companies with 10 or more employees also identified a few other retirement savings tax perks that many employees don't know about. Remember to take advantage of these tax breaks if you are eligible for them.

Saver's credit. In addition to the tax deduction for saving in a 401(k) or IRA, low and moderate income workers might qualify for the saver's credit. Retirement savers who earn less than $31,000 as an individual or $62,000 as part of a married couple in 2017 might qualify for the saver's credit, which is worth between 10 and 50 percent of retirement account deposits of up to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples. Workers with the lowest incomes who manage to save for retirement typically get the biggest tax credit for doing so. Only a third of workers say they are aware of the saver's credit, but that's up from a quarter in 2012, Transamerica found. More millennials (38 percent) know about the saver's credit than members of generation X (30 percent) or baby boomers (29 percent), perhaps because the lower salaries of younger employees make them more likely to qualify for the credit.

Catch-up contributions. Aging brings the financial perk of higher retirement account contribution limits. Older workers are eligible to contribute extra money to 401(k)s and IRAs and claim a bigger tax break than their younger counterparts. Employees age 50 and older can save an additional $6,000 in a 401(k) and $1,000 in an IRA in 2017 and defer paying income tax on that amount until the money is withdrawn from the account. However, only about half (52 percent) of workers say they know older workers can make catch-up contributions to retirement accounts, according to the Transamerica survey.

The myRA. The myRA is a new type of retirement account launched by the U.S. Treasury in 2015. Only about 21 percent of workers have heard of the myRA, the Transamerica survey of employees found. The account is primarily for people who don't have a retirement account through their job. You can fund the account via payroll deductions through your employer or set up direct deposit from your checking or savings account. The money you deposit in a myRA is guaranteed by the federal government never to decline in value, and the only investment option is a U.S. Treasury retirement savings bond. The myRA is a type of Roth IRA which accepts after-tax contributions, so there's no immediate tax break for saving in the myRA unless you qualify for the saver's credit. However, the money grows without being taxed each year and withdrawals in retirement could be tax-free. The myRA is meant to be a starter retirement account, so once your balance reaches $15,000 or the account turns 30 years old you will need to roll over your savings to a private sector Roth IRA.

Emily Brandon is the author of "Pensionless: The 10-Step Solution for a Stress-Free Retirement."