3 Leon County restaurants get perfect scores; 2 closed; 7 fail inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Leon County restaurant inspections site.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Leon County, Florida, for the week of May 20-26, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Leon County restaurant inspection site.

Which Leon County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their May 20-26 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Leon County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors?

These restaurants failed their May 20-26 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-upinspections are required.

1214 Capital Cir SE Ste D&E, Tallahassee

Complaint Partial Inspection on May 21

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

6 total violations, with 6 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. Observed accumulation of rust on can of tomato puree in kitchen area. See stop sale.

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dish machine chlorine 0ppm. Employee corrected dish machine to chlorine 50ppm during inspection. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately four live flying insects in the kitchen and dry storage areas. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored above raw shrimp in walk in cooler.

High Priority - Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Observed accumulation of raw sewage outside in the following locations: surrounding exterior back door connected to dining room area, entrance to dry storage shed, parking lot, and dumpster area. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed six cracked shelled eggs in walk in cooler and six commercial bags of ice stored in ice machine. See stop sale.

2714 Graves Rd Ste B, Tallahassee

Routine Inspection on May 24

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

8 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 9 flying insects in the following locations: 5 live in dish area and 4 live in bar area. **Warning**

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 11 live roaches in the following locations: 7 live in reach in cooler gasket at cook line, 2 live in dish area, 1 live in dry storage area, and 1 live near mop sink. **Warning**

High Priority - Shellstock stored without tag. Observed approximately 10 oysters with no tag in walk in cooler. See stop sale.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed multiple items held above 41F in cooler in cook line at 1:15: Expo Cooler: cut lettuce 46F, shredded cheddar 47F, and sliced tomatoes 45F. Make Table: cut lettuce 44F and coleslaw 48F. Per manager food items held since 11:00. Manager moved food items into walk in cooler during inspection. **Warning**

Which Leon County restaurants had high priority violations?

1301 E Park Ave, Tallahassee

Complaint Partial Inspection on May 22

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

2 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Comminuted meat not reaching a minimum internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit for 17 seconds or equivalent time/temperature combination as specified in cooking chart. Beef from broiler 146, 130, 153. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Beef at 119, 132, 124, discarded by operator. **Warning**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee area restaurant and food truck inspections May 20-26: Restaurant inspection: 3 Leon are perfect; 7 fail