3 killed in western New York after vehicle hit by Amtrak train

Three people were killed in western New York after their vehicle was struck by a northbound Amtrak train, fire officials said on Saturday.

Amtrak Train 281 was traveling from New York to Niagara Falls when it struck a vehicle obstructing the track, an Amtrak spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

"There have been no reported injuries to the 21 passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident," said the spokesperson.

Firefighters arrived at the accident scene in North Tonawanda, a city in Niagara County around 13 miles from the Canadian border, around 8 p.m. local time. Three people were trapped in the car, officials said, and they requested assistance with extra extrication equipment to pull them from the vehicle.

Three ambulances arrived and medics attempted to resuscitate them, but they died at the scene, fire officials said. No additional information about their identities was released.

Crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. In 2023, there were 2,190 collisions and 248 deaths.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

