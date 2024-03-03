3 killed in one-vehicle crash on SH 130
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people died in an overnight crash on State Highway 130 near Tesla Road in eastern Travis County.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle went off SH 130 on Tesla Road and ended up on its roof.
MAP: Where have Austin’s fatal crashes occurred in 2024?
ATCEMS said three adults died in the crash.
As of 4:38 a.m., southbound SH 130 lanes were closed at Tesla Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.