3 killed in Friday night crash near Rock Hill

Three people lost their lives in a crash in York County on Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saluda Road near Highway 324, just 10 minutes south of downtown Rock Hill.

Troopers say three cars were involved. Two of the cars were heading west on Saluda when one car, a 2019 Nissan sedan, hit a car heading east, a 2018 Chevrolet sedan. The drivers of these two cars died, along with one of the two passengers in the Nissan.

The crash caused the Chevrolet sedan to hit a third car, a 2018 Chevrolet SUV, which was following the Nissan.

No one was injured in the SUV. The other passenger in the Nissan was rushed to the hospital.

SCHP is still investigating this crash. Channel 9 reached out to the county coroner’s office to learn the identity of those killed.

Troopers did not say whether they believe speeding, impairment or weather conditions contributed to the deadly crash.

