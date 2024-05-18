3 killed after Amtrak train hits vehicle in Western NY

Three people were killed after a northbound Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Western New York Friday night, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in North Towanda, in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metropolitan area, fire officials said in a news release Saturday morning. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they located three people trapped inside the vehicle, all of whom needed to be extricated.

Officials requested three ambulances, one other truck “for extra extrication equipment,” as well as “all available off-duty manpower.”

First responders began “resuscitative efforts” but those were not successful. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Responding crews remained on the scene for nearly two hours. Following the incident, peer counseling and mental health resources were offered to all first responders on the scene,

The identities of the victims have yet to be released by authorities.

The train had left New York City and was headed to Niagara Falls, local television station WGRZ reported. There were no reported injuries to any passengers or crew.

Amtrak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the North Tonawanda Police Department, fire officials said.