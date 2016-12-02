3 Killed, 2 Injured When Pickup Truck Barrels Through Walmart Entrance into Produce Section

Tragedy struck this week at an Iowa Walmart after a pickup truck crashed through the entrance doors, killing three people.

With Christmas season just kicking into high gear, the truck smashed straight through to the produce section at the store in Pella on Thursday morning.

Watch: Blood Donors Line Up to Help the Children Injured in Deadly School Bus Crash

In addition to the dead, two others were injured in what police are calling a tragic accident.

The truck that crashed into a Pella Wal-Mart was removed late Thursday afternoon. Photos: https://t.co/4CjK3iHtTt pic.twitter.com/iMqO1Si6dz — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) December 2, 2016

"At this time, we don't have any reason to believe it was intentional," said Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig.

Nonetheless, the senseless deaths have gripped residents of this small midwestern city—not least of all the Walmart employees like Don French.

French was working Thursday morning when the crash occurred around 10 a.m. He told the Des Moines Register that his fellow employees were among the victims.

"I understand that two of the victims were co-workers and friends of mine," he said. "We're a small town. We're a community. We're family here."

French said he heard the crash of the truck and ran to the horrifying scene. Officials said the truck was going fast enough to smash through concrete barriers in front of the entrance.

In a brief statement, Wal-Mart management said: "We're heartbroken by what appears to be a tragic accident."

Watch: 13 People Dead and 31 Injured in One of California's Deadliest Highway Crashes

About 150 people attended a vigil held Thursday night at a church, KCCI reports.

The identities of victims had not been released as of Friday morning.

Watch: Girl, 5, Found Alone in Bus Station Before Mom Later Found Dead at Home, Search On for Dad: Cops

Related Articles: