3 Killed, 15 Injured in Shooting at May Day Event in Alabama

Around 1,000 people had gathered for the May Day event in Stockton, Ala., when an altercation led to a shooting

WKRG/Youtube Authorities investigate the shooting at the May Day event in Stockton, Alabama, on May 11.

Three people were killed and 15 were injured after a shooting at a large event in Alabama, authorities said.

On Saturday, May 11, around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a May Day event in Stockton, Ala., where about 1,000 people were in attendance, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared to Facebook.

“According to witnesses, the event was peaceful until an argument took place, which led to at least one subject shooting multiple rounds into the large crowd,” the statement reads.

A total of 18 people were shot during the incident and three of those victims have died, authorities said. The identities of the victims have not been released by the sheriff’s office.

According to local station FOX10, family members have identified two of the fatal victims as Christian Bradley, 24, and Chiquita Ewing, 37, a mother of two.

Ewing's cousin, Martha Tims, detailed the moments after shots were fired and she realized her cousin had been struck.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“So I turned around and when I got over there and noticed it was my cousin, I just lost it, and she was just laying there and wasn’t responding,” Tims told the outlet.

According to WKRG News 5, family members confirmed the identity of the third victim killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Micheal Anderson Jr.



Authorities believe there may have been more than one shooter and said they are “following up on those leads.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-972-8589, option 7.

As of Monday, May 13, the sheriff’s office had not announced that any arrests had been made.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.