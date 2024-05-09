3 kids shot in barrage of gunfire that ‘Swiss-cheesed’ front of Texas home, cops say

Five people, including three children under the age of 10, were critically injured in a targeted shooting at a Texas home, authorities say.

Video shared by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shows two people approach the front of a San Antonio home Wednesday, May 8, and spray the front of the house with bullets. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar estimated between 20 to 25 shots were fired.

The two accused shooters then fled in a gray vehicle, video shows. They have not been identified, but the sheriff said in a news briefing text messages had been exchanged between someone in the house and a person they believe was involved in the shooting.

Two adults were among the injured victims, as well as three children, ages 8, 7 and 4, Salazar said.

“Everybody that was in the house was hit,” Salazar said. “They Swiss-cheesed the front of that house and it’s a miracle we’re not dealing with five dead bodies right now.”

The sheriff initially said the five victims were in critical condition. One of them eventually died, KSAT reported, but the medical examiner has not identified the person killed.

Authorities said the shooters used “semiautomatic weapons.” If captured, they could face capital murder charges, the sheriff said.

“It’s quite possible some young children may lose their lives here,” Salazar said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

