3 kids, adult found dead in ‘suspicious’ car on walking trail, Georgia police say

Three children and a man were found dead in what police are investigating as a possible murder-suicide at a public park, according to Georgia authorities.

An officer was patrolling at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, and came upon a “suspicious” car parked on a walking trail at Lucky Shoals Park in Tucker, Gwinnett County police said in a news release.

After calling out and getting no response, the officer approached the vehicle and found four bodies inside.

The driver was a man, police said. The children, two girls and a boy, appeared to be elementary- and middle school-aged, according to authorities.

None of the victims have been publicly identified, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police didn’t release additional details but said the incident is under investigation.

Tucker is about a 15-mile drive northeast from downtown Atlanta.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Woman found slain on hilltop in 1991, California cops say. Now DNA helps solve case

Man killed girlfriend and staged her death as suicide, Florida cops say. He’s charged

Grandson accused of beating his grandma to death is arrested in NC, Georgia police say