4 Key Takeaways From Senate Republicans' Plan to Overhaul Healthcare

Republicans moved closer to their goal of replacing the Affordable Care Act Thursday, with Senate Republicans issuing a plan that significantly restricts access to Medicaid and eliminates billions of dollars in taxes for companies and higher-income people.

The plan was hatched in a matter of weeks by a small group of senators meeting in secret. In many key ways, it's similar to the American Health Care Act, passed by the House in May after several failed attempts.

Thursday’s legislation, dubbed the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, gives the public—as well as senators who weren’t in on the discussions—the first detailed look at how the Senate proposes to amend the AHCA.

Though the 142-page bill resembles the AHCA in many respects, there are also some major differences. The unpopular provision in the House version that gave states the okay to waive protections for people with pre-existing conditions is gone. However, the Better Care Act proposes even deeper cuts to Medicaid and less financial assistance to low-income Americans.

Q: What Are the Main Differences Between the Senate Bill and the AHCA?

Medicaid expansion is phased out more slowly. Under the ACA, the Medicaid expansion brought health insurance to 14 million Americans who didn't previously qualify. The Senate pledges to continue to fund the expansion through 2021 and phase it out over three years. The House bill would have phased out and then stopped funding in 2020.

But funding for Medicaid is cut more drastically. Beyond the expansion, both the House and Senate legislation make fundamental changes to how the federal government pays for Medicaid, changes that have nothing to do with ACA provisions. But the Senate proposal would make even deeper cuts than the House plan. It would shrink the annual growth rate in federal funding to state Medicaid programs to align with consumer inflation—not medical inflation, which grows faster.

Protections for people with pre-existing conditions are preserved—sort of. One of the most controversial parts of the AHCA eliminated protections for people with health issues. The AHCA allows states to apply for waivers to let insurers charge higher premiums to sicker people if their coverage has lapsed. The Senate struck that provision but kept others that could give insurers the green light to eliminate benefits that sick people especially need, like prescription drug coverage.

The way tax credits are awarded is different. Under existing ACA law, tax credits to subsidize premiums are based on income. The House bill bases tax credits on age, with younger people receiving more help than older ones. The Senate bill bases tax credits on income, but the income threshold to qualify is lower.

Addresses a major uncertainty for insurers the AHCA failed to address. Since the AHCA was introduced, the insurance market has been roiled by uncertainty over federal funding for what are known as cost-sharing reductions. Insurers participating in 2018 ACA exchanges are deciding now how to price policies and are particularly concerned about whether the federal government will reimburse them for $7 billion in cost-sharing reductions (CSRs) they must provide to low-income consumers. The Trump administration has been paying the CSRs on a month-by-month basis without making a future commitment. The AHCA didn’t address funding for the CSRs. The Senate bill would remove that major uncertainty for the near term by fully funding them—but for only two years.

Q: How Could the GOP Plans Affect Me?

It depends on whether you get health insurance through your job, Medicaid, or on the exchanges. Here’s how it would play out if you get insurance . . .

. . . on the exchanges. The bills eliminate the individual mandate that requires people to buy health insurance or pay a penalty. That's likely to reduce the incentive for healthy people to buy insurance. States could also apply for waivers that could eliminate many insurance regulations the ACA put in place, such as a requirement that insurers offer 10 essential health benefits, such as maternity care, prescription drug coverage, and mental health services.

Also, insurers wouldn't have to cover as large a portion of your medical bills. Currently, an insurer must cover about 70 percent of costs in the ACA’s benchmark Silver plan. The GOP wants to allow insurers to cover as little as 58 percent. You'd be making up the difference. The result: "People would be paying more for a skinnier product and have higher out of pocket costs," said Caroline Pearson, senior vice president for policy and strategy at Avalere Health, a healthcare consulting firm that has analyzed the GOP legislation.