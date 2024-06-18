3 juveniles injured in shooting in Harrison Twp.

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 18—Three juveniles were injured Monday after two groups exchanged gunfire in Harrison Twp.

Around 4:13 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to the 4200 block of Saylor Street for a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures, according to the sheriff's office. Both were transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening conditions.

A third juvenile arrived at the hospital shortly after and had non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed two groups met outside a residence and exchanged gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 937-225-6499.