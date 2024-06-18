3 juveniles injured in shooting in Harrison Twp.

Jun. 18—Three juveniles were injured Monday after two groups exchanged gunfire in Harrison Twp.

Around 4:13 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to the 4200 block of Saylor Street for a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures, according to the sheriff's office. Both were transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening conditions.

A third juvenile arrived at the hospital shortly after and had non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed two groups met outside a residence and exchanged gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 937-225-6499.