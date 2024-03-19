These 3 items top Rockford's wish list as it renews lobbyist contract

Seeking pension relief, restoration of state funding and fewer unfunded mandates, Rockford on Monday agreed to renew its contract with lobbyist Michael Cassidy of Zephyr Government Strategies.

The contract approved unanimously by City Council will pay Cassidy $10,000 per month or $120,000 in 2024. Cassidy has served as the city's lobbyist since 2009.

Here are three of the city's top 2024 legislative priorities.

Pension relief

A state law mandates that municipalities have public safety pensions at least 90% funded by 2040, straining budgets in what Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said are unrealistic and unnecessary ways. McNamara said cities can fulfill all of their obligations to police officers and firefighters without having 90% of its total pension obligations invested by 2040.

Public safety pension costs are expected to reach $30.9 million this year because of the mandate, a 40% increase over the $22 million they cost in 2022. By 2031, public safety pensions are expected consume all of Rockford's share of property taxes.

"I don't believe that it needs to be 90% funded because 90% of our police officers and firefighters are not going to retire on some magical day in the magical year of 2040," McNamara said.

McNamara said the city supports legislation backed by the Illinois Municipal League that would extend the pension funding ramp and lower the funding ratio to 80% for the funds.

Public safety

Rockford is seeking additional funding for the Rockford Family Peace Center to combat domestic violence. It is seeking changes in state law to hold juveniles who steal cars accountable and additional resources to combat juvenile crime. City officials are also asking the state to help foot the bill for any future police training mandates.

Distributive fund

Reductions in what is called the local government distributive fund, a portion of state income taxes that is returned to cities across the state, have cost Rockford an estimated $120 million since 2011 when funding was cut. Under a 1969 agreement 10% of income tax collections were to be returned to cities annually. Local government shares were increased from 6.16% to 6.47% in fiscal year 2024, but McNamara said it was far from enough and he said the city is demanding the fund be fully restored.

