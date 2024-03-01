3 inmates escape from Sumner County Jail

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three inmates escaped from the Sumner County Jail Thursday night.

Sumner County Mayor John Isbell told News 2 the inmates escaped just after 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

The Gallatin Police Department identified the inmates as William Rutherford, Kenneth Campbell and Elvis Bush. Their clothing descriptions are unknown at this time.

Escaped inmates William Rutherford, Kenneth Campbell and Elvis Bush (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Residents are urged to lock all doors and report any suspicious activity by calling the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

