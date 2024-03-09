3 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose in SC jail left another inmate brain dead

Three inmates have been charged after an investigation into an apparent drug overdose at a South Carolina jail, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED asked the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the overdose of an inmate at the Lancaster County Detention Center on March 3.

Agents searched a cell and found a “powdery substance” in two locations that tested positive for fentanyl.

An investigation found that between March 2 and March 3, Destiny Sierra Hinson, 23, smuggled the drug into the jail, where it was distributed to several inmates, according to an affidavit.

One inmate, whose name was redacted from the affidavit, used the narcotic inside their cell and overdosed, according to affidavits. The overdose caused the inmate an “irreversible medical emergency” and the inmate was declared brain dead on March 5.

The investigation found two other inmates, Wynter Rose Hilburn, 27, and Stephanie Renee Clark, 32, to be in possession of the drug.

On Thursday, SLED agents charged Hinson with distribution of fentanyl and Wynter Rose Hilburn, 27, and Stephanie Renee Clark, 32, with possession on contraband — fentanyl.

The three will remain at the Lancaster County Detention Center, SLED said.

The 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.