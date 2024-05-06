3 injured after shooting reported in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three injured people showed up at two different Nashville hospitals after dozens of rounds were reportedly fired along Buchanan Street Sunday night.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was called in shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 from the 1000 block of Buchanan Street.

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department said at least 30 rounds were fired, adding that officers found three vehicles with bullet holes in them.

Officials told News 2 three people sustained non-critical injuries in the shooting, with one victim showing up at one local hospital and the other two arriving at another hospital, all in private vehicles.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in connection with this incident, according to authorities.

No additional details have been released about the shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

