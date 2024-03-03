Up to 3 injured in shooting outside North Kansas City High School Saturday: Officials

A shooting outside North Kansas City High School near the conclusion of a basketball game Saturday injured multiple people, school officials said.

According an email sent to staff and families by the North Kansas City school district, all guests were asked to stay indoors while while law enforcement worked to clear the area.

The district said police were already on school grounds in a security role at the time of the shooting and responded immediately.

The district said it was thought that two or three people were injured in the shooting. Police have not yet confirmed the number injured or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.